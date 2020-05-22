Creative Planning Buys 32,230 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 192.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nantkwest were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.84. Nantkwest Inc has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.