Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Crane worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Crane by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

