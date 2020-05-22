Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 135887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$2.30 to C$3.40 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.44 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 39.83 and a current ratio of 40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.97.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

