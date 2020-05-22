Contrasting Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Great Portland Estates (NYSE:GPEAF)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 3 4 1 2.56 Great Portland Estates 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 37.71% 8.66% 3.81% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 7.26 $341.12 million $3.07 9.68 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

