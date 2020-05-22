Contrasting GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and Its Peers

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 122.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.40

GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have a beta of 2.22, meaning that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1116 1212 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.74%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.31% 6.59% 2.39%

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . peers beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

