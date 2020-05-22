Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.59

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.05. Contango ORE shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 250 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

