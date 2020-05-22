Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.59

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.05. Contango ORE shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 250 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

