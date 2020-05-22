Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,526.06

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,526.06 and last traded at C$1,522.08, with a volume of 14357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,489.39.

CSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1,621.00 price target (up from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,349.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,344.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.66.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.8799957 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

