CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.99 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to announce $123.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $139.29 million. CONMED posted sales of $238.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $780.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.20 million to $808.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $980.61 million, with estimates ranging from $909.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

