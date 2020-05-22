COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMPGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

