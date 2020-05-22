COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

CFRUY opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

