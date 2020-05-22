Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

