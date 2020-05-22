Comerica Bank Sells 21,801 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262,265 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Unum Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Unum Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $15.06 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

