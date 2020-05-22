Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,027,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NYSE:HP opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

