Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

