Comerica Bank Raises Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,872,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.72.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon bought 11,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

