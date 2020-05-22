Comerica Bank Purchases 8,467 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 221,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 740,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 332,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $510.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

