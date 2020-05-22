Comerica Bank Purchases 4,645 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

