Comerica Bank Purchases 2,471 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Boston Private Financial worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.60 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $523.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,932 shares of company stock valued at $286,813 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

