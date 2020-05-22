Comerica Bank Purchases 1,404 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of SpartanNash worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SpartanNash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

