Comerica Bank Makes New $606,000 Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.90 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.