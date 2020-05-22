Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.