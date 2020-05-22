Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNDA. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

