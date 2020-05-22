Comerica Bank Has $662,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,780,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after buying an additional 366,200 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 53.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,532,000 after buying an additional 311,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,276,000 after buying an additional 178,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Credicorp by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

