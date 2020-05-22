Comerica Bank Has $643,000 Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of -63.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,910,787 shares of company stock valued at $635,991,843.

