Comerica Bank Has $628,000 Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BOK Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $832,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

