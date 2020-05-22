Comerica Bank Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 99.53%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

