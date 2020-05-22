Comerica Bank Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

