Comerica Bank Has $581,000 Holdings in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Line were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Line by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Line by 1,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Line by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Line by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Line Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). Line had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Line Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

