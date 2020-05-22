Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Blucora worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $541.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

