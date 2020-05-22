Comerica Bank Grows Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Cohu worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 387,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $4,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $15.33 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

