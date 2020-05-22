Comerica Bank Buys 1,886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.