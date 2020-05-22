Comerica Bank Buys 1,252 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of QCR worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of QCR by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of QCR by 4,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of QCR by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

