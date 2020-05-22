Comerica Bank Buys 11,618 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $9.82 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

