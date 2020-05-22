Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

TPRE stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $698.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.02. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In other news, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher S. Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $487,422. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPRE. TheStreet downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

