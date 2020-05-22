Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Ultra Clean worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

UCTT stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -658.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

