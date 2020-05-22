Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of GMS worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 380,726 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 109.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 343,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $19.39 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

