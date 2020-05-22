Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 11,318 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRET. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $813.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

