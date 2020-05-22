Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $115,208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,484,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 299,786 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of KL opened at $39.02 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.