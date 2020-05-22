Comerica Bank Acquires 4,960 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

UNFI opened at $17.44 on Friday. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

