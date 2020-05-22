Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

