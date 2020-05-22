Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Critical Comparison

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 11.24% 8.64% 0.75% Level One Bancorp 18.73% 10.85% 1.12%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and Level One Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Level One Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Level One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $75.25 million 1.33 $10.21 million N/A N/A Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.59 $16.11 million $2.11 8.25

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Level One Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

