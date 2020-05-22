Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Cogent Communications worth $58,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.17 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.