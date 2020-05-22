Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.99. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 2,166,141 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.
About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.
