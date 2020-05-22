Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.99. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 2,166,141 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 79,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 174,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

