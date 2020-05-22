Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clovis Oncology in a report released on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.24). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 271.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLVS. Bank of America cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

CLVS opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

