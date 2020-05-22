Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NET has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of -38.94. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $4,755,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,435,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,587,295 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,634 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

