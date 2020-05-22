Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE CLR opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. Clearwater Seafoods has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

