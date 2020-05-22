Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNK. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 499,068 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.