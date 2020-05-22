CIBC Trims Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Target Price to C$4.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Invesque from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Invesque from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

IVQ.U stock opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$7.76.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

