CIBC Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.66. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert purchased 2,500 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,643,908.50. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.24 per share, with a total value of C$202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,166,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,610,526.72. Insiders bought 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $995,309 in the last ninety days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

