Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chromadex in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.66. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 125.57% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

